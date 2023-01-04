Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers
We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
TechRadar
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
TechRadar
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
TechRadar
I tried TCL's AR glasses you’ll never need (or want) to take off
The TCL RayNeo X2 could be the AR glasses we've been waiting for. This year’s CES 2023 tech conference is in full swing, and TCL has taken the opportunity to unveil a brand new pair of AR specs called the TCL RayNeo X2. I had the chance to try them out – and they're the best showcase yet for how (or why) AR glasses might become something people really want.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
TechRadar
LGs newest vacuum cleaner is full steam (mop) ahead
Keeping the floors in our homes dirt, debris and streak-free is a challenge for even the best vacuum cleaners, that is until the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop was unveiled. Debuting at CES 2023 is LG's first ever stick vacuum with wet and steam mopping functionality, which...
TechRadar
The world’s first fully wireless OLED TV is completely off the hook
Wireless TVs aren’t a completely sci-fi idea – LG is showing a 97-inch wireless OLED at CES 2023, where it’s one of the more attention-grabbing items in the company’s crowded booth. But far off in a quiet, isolated corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall is something perhaps more intriguing: a fully wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV.
TechRadar
LG Display's go-anywhere paper-thin speakers could be the future of audio
Good sound requires space, or at least I thought it did. Then LG Display Automotive gave me a preview at CES 2023 of a new kind of audio actuator that's razor-thin, and can turn almost anything into a relatively robust speaker. The Sound Solution with Thin Actuator looks more like...
TechRadar
15 best gadgets of CES 2023: the TVs, laptops, health tech, and more we loved
TechRadar's team has been scouring the halls and suites of CES 2023 here in surprisingly cloudy Las Vegas this week, and we've had the chance to test and examine some extremely cool new gadgets and developments. We put our collective heads together to pick out the best of what we've...
TechRadar
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
TechRadar
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023
Why do I love CES 2023 so very much? Because it's the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take French specialist, Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has chosen the huge Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new series of speakers available in a range of finishes, geared towards both music and movie setups.
TechRadar
Ring Car Cam could catch someone trying to hijack your car and let you yell at them, too
What's good for your house, is probably, at least when it comes to security, good for your car. That's likely video doorbell company Ring's thinking. It finally officially unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas the Ring Car Cam it's been talking about for almost a year and a half.
TechRadar
Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
TechRadar
Why MPB is the best place to give your beloved camera gear a new home (while netting some handy cash in the process)
We all remember our first camera. Whether you cut your shutter-snapping teeth on the iconic Nikon D3000, or had a hand-me-down Canon EOS 5D (or something in between), the equipment that kicked off your creative journey will never be forgotten. If you’re an avid photographer or videographer, chances are you’ve...
TechRadar
Asus reveals world-first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop
Asus has announced the world's first glasses-free 3D OLED displays as part of its new range of laptops at CES 2023. Dubbed ASUS Spatial Vision, the technology will be available on laptops aimed at creatives, and integrates with the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub software so 3D videos and 3D games can be enjoyed without needing additional wearable tech.
TechRadar
The Razer Edge could be the perfect Game Pass streaming handheld
The Razer Edge’s release date reveal at CES 2023 shows the hardware manufacturer’s next foray into the cloud gaming market is coming soon. You won’t have to wait long for the company’s handheld, as it’s launching on January 26. Billed by the brand as “the...
TechRadar
Sony’s Afeela car shows the next big tech battleground is on the road
For the past year, we’ve been barraged with discourse about the metaverse and its potential as the next big tech platform. But the latest edition of CES, the world’s biggest technology show, has shown that hardware giants like Sony are focusing on driving their tech towards a much more familiar space – our roads.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Comments / 0