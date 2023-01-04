Read full article on original website
Related
AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival
Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0