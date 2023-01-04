ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals

The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings

The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Court documents reveal how DNA left at King Road crime scene led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, police have confirmed the role DNA played in identifying their suspect in the Moscow murder case, Bryan Kohberger. In an 18-page affidavit of probable cause, investigators reported a knife sheath was found next to the body of Madison Mogen. On that sheath, Idaho's State Lab found a 'single source of male DNA,' which was labeled suspect profile. The sample was pulled from the button snap on the sheath.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia

On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
KOOSKIA, ID
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

