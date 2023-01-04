Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals
The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
Investigators Believe DNA of Accused Killer Found on Sheath at Home Where 4 Idaho Students Were Slain
MOSCOW, Idaho — Investigators found DNA they believe belongs to the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death at the home where the killings took place. DNA was found on the snap button of a tan leather knife sheath left on the bed where the...
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
Court documents reveal how DNA left at King Road crime scene led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, police have confirmed the role DNA played in identifying their suspect in the Moscow murder case, Bryan Kohberger. In an 18-page affidavit of probable cause, investigators reported a knife sheath was found next to the body of Madison Mogen. On that sheath, Idaho's State Lab found a 'single source of male DNA,' which was labeled suspect profile. The sample was pulled from the button snap on the sheath.
Idaho University slaying suspect listens with a clenched jaw as a judge reads the murder charges against him
The 28-year-old criminology grad student is charged in the brutal killing of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
New court order prohibits new information on Moscow murder case to public, media
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department has announced that a court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will prohibit any new information on the Moscow murder case to the public. MPD says this order "prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of...
Idaho murders roommate allegedly saw killer in the house; TikTok cousins solve baby kidnapping - TCDPOD
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: New court documents detail evidence used to arrest the alleged killer in the University of Idaho slayings. Plus, the valiant efforts of two moms bring an alleged child abductor to justice and a missing child home.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Idaho suspect changed car title 5 days after college student slayings, records show
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his car five days after the murder. Records show that he applied to transfer the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Pennsylvania to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18. It was issued Dec. 5.
Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia
On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
