Kelly Osbourne Calls Out Mom Sharon For Revealing Her Baby Name: ‘It’s No One’s Place’

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Sharon Osbourne confirmed on Tuesday that her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy named Sidney — and Kelly is not happy about it. The reality star and designer took to her Instagram Story one day after Sharon, 70, shared the exciting news on the Jan. 3 episode of The Talk UK and posted a seemingly pointed message in retaliation. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” she wrote with white text over a purple background. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Sidney is Kelly’s first baby with her Slipknot musician boyfriend, Sid Wilson, 45. When she was on The Talk, Sharon smiled as she chatted about the new addition to the family. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” she said. She also raved about being “so proud” of her daughter.

Kelly Osbourne seemingly shaded her mom, Sharon Osbourne, via her Instagram Story for revealing the name of her first child (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kelly announced her pregnancy via a selfie with her ultrasound pictures she shared on Instagram in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

It was suspected the former Fashion Police host went into labor in early November, as Page Six reported on Nov. 6 that Kelly was on her way to the hospital to give birth and was “doing well.” She has kept a low profile since and made no birth announcements but was spotted shopping at a baby store on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Sherman Oaks, Calif., noticeably with no baby bump.

In Oct. 2021, a person close to the Osbournes told HollywoodLife that Kelly’s father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, was thrilled to be welcoming a boy into the family. “Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ozzy adores his granddaughters, but having a boy is going to be extra special for the entire family.”

Ozzy and Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, has four daughters and just welcomed his fourth, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July 2021.

Prior to that, another insider let HollywoodLife know that Sharon was giving Kelly all the parenting advice she could to prepare her for her special new role. “Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.”

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

Yeah who cares not like you’re not going to speak your kids name or hide it the rest of its life .pseudo celebrity 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
3
