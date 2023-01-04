Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Read full article on original website
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. by Thoma Bravo
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock stockholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of ForgeRock common stock owned. If you own shares of ForgeRock, Inc., click...
Geron Corporation Announces Pricing of $198 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering consisting of 55,876,297 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.45 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $2.449 per pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Geron. In addition, Geron has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,131,444 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
EIGER DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) in the United States District Court of Northern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 9, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) American depository shares ("ADSs") between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. BioLineRx is a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. One of its lead product candidates is Motixafortide for use in stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
UMC Reports Sales for December 2022
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2022. (*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages. (**) All figures are consolidated. Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Starts Trading on Upstream
Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pioneer in the science of using novel transdermal solutions and other innovative technologies, has announced that it has commenced trading on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market that is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. The company, which began trading on Upstream today using the NTRB ticker symbol, is among the first issuers to dual list on the market. The company released a digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing, which is available for all Upstream participants to claim with a claim code: NTRB! “We are thrilled to be amongst the first companies to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” said Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan in the press release. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN
If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Mission Therapeutics Successfully Completes First Clinical Assessment for Lead DUB Program, MTX652
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic endpoints successfully met. Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced the successful completion of its first Phase I clinical assessment for lead USP30 DUB inhibitor, MTX652. The Phase I First...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV
In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
SMK Electronics to Showcase Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology, Including a New Gen 2 SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced that it will showcase several new additions to its Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2023. New solutions from SMK’s SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021, include wireless power transmission and the utilization of solar or ambient light to provide energy for the powering of devices.
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
