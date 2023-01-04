Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
KATV
Pulaski Co. leaders join non profit in fight against opioid abuse and overdose
Little Rock (KATV) — Pulaski County leaders have teamed up with the Wolfe Street Foundation to reduce opioid overdose deaths across the county. The Naloxone Community Hero Project through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership granted the Wolfe Street Foundation $14,000 to help tackle the opioid crisis. Little Rock's Mayor...
KTLO
Little Rock man sentenced for distributing Fentanyl resulting in death
LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man who distributed the fentanyl that resulted in a person’s overdose death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Jemel Foster was sentenced by United States District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who considered Foster’s convictions of four federal drug and firearm crimes, including distribution of fentanyl that resulted in death.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Little Rock man gets 30-year federal prison sentence for fentanyl distribution, woman’s death
A Little Rock man responsible for distributing fentanyl that resulted in another person’s death has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison.
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Little Rock, Pine Bluff
Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University, a program for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. Health Career University provides high school and...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
Arkansas police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
mysaline.com
Search and Arrest Warrants in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 01062023
63aw-23-2 State V Matthew Patrick Crews, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-12 — V Janeer Gomez Desalle, Order Of Protection, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-13 — V Mark Giese, Order Of...
Police: One juvenile dead after Little Rock shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that happened overnight, which left one person dead. Police have said that one juvenile male died as a result of the shooting which occurred along Depriest Road. According to authorities, the victim died at a local hospital.
News On 6
Suspect Wanted For Murder In Tulsa Believed To Be Hiding In Arkansas, Police Say
A suspect wanted for homicide in Tulsa is believed to be hiding out in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police. Jayveon Washington is wanted for the first degree murder of Isaac Walker in October of 2022, police said.
ualr.edu
Little Rock Congregations Study Releases Resource Guide to Promote Faith-Based Racial Justice Work
The UA Little Rock-based Little Rock Congregations Study has released a free resource guide to help Arkansas congregations engage the community through faith-based racial justice and reconciliation work. “We are very excited to share this guide that is full of resources for clergy members and congregations that want to get...
