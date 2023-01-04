ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock man sentenced for distributing Fentanyl resulting in death

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man who distributed the fentanyl that resulted in a person’s overdose death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Jemel Foster was sentenced by United States District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who considered Foster’s convictions of four federal drug and firearm crimes, including distribution of fentanyl that resulted in death.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas

Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.

