Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READINGS OF BILLS ACCEPTING A NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL
The Boonville City Council heard first readings of bills accepting a street into Boonville and the transfer of ownership of two barracks at the former Kemper Military School during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that first bill involves accepting Greenside Drive into the City of Boonville in...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH CENTRAL BANK
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance accepting a safeguarding agreement between the City of Sedalia and Central Bank. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said this is an additional service that Central Bank offers to the city. In other news from the meeting, the council appointed two members to the Sedalia...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE CASES
Evergy Missouri West, Inc. has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment clause (FAC) charge on bills to electric customers. Evergy Missouri West has made two filings. In the first case Evergy Missouri West proposes to adjust the FAC to...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE TO ACCEPT GRANT MONEY FOR CONNECTING LIBERTY PARK TO KATY TRAIL
The Sedalia City Council accepted a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant to extend the Katy bicycle and walking trail during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the project would give a good trail to connect Liberty Park with the Katy Trail or Katy Depot. Shaw stated the...
kmmo.com
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION COMMITTEE PRESENTS AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR TO LAKE CREEK METHODIST CHURCH
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be placed at Lake Creek Methodist Church, located ten miles south of Smithton. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine analyzes the heart rhyhm and when needed delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.
kmmo.com
HIGHWAY 41 TO CLOSE NORTH OF MARSHALL
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that Highway 41 north of Marshall will be closed on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Work crews will be replacing the railroad crossing. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work takes place.
kmmo.com
AN AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Boonville Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying several subjects in surveillance photos. According to the department, a convenience store in Boonville was robbed a masked gunman who brandished a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber fled the scene in a dark colored larger size sport utility vehicle. Boonville Police are investigating the incident and the suspect remains at large but is no longer thought to be in the area. Current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there maybe at least two other accomplices.
kmmo.com
ANTHONY “TONY” THIES
Anthony “Tony” Thies, age 95, of Glasgow, died January 4, 2023 at Glasgow Gardens. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, where visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE URGES TRAVELERS TO USE CAUTION ON HIGHWAY 65
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office urges travelers on South Highway 65 as parts of the roadway are covered in ice. The sheriff’s office reports that multiple accidents have occurred. Drivers should use caution when traveling in icy conditions.
kmmo.com
DANIEL “JOHN” ERICKSON
Daniel “John” Erickson, 69, of Marshall, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Warsaw, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Comments / 0