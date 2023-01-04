The Boonville Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying several subjects in surveillance photos. According to the department, a convenience store in Boonville was robbed a masked gunman who brandished a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber fled the scene in a dark colored larger size sport utility vehicle. Boonville Police are investigating the incident and the suspect remains at large but is no longer thought to be in the area. Current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there maybe at least two other accomplices.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO