Novi, MI

thesalinepost.com

Another Car Wash to Convert to Marijuana Retail? Maple Road Development Also on the Agenda

There are new plans to convert a different car wash into a marijuana retailer. That's just one of the projects Saline Planning Commission will consider when it meets Jan. 11. Exclusive Brands LLC is asking for the planning commission to approve a special land use and preliminary site plan to redevelop the old abandoned car wash at 121 Sage Court, behind Tractor Supply on East Michigan Avenue. The company plans to develop 1.43 acres of a 4.24-acre site. The 9,905 square-foot abandoned car wash would be "completed" and converted into a five-unit shopping center. The marijuana provisioning center would occupy a 5,664-square-foot space on the northwest portion of the building.
SALINE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop

Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

California man killed in Auburn Hills traffic crash

A 38-year-old man from California died in a car-pedestrian crash in Auburn Hills last week. Elliott Morris, from Aptos, Calif., had been in Oakland County with his family for a wedding, according to Scott McGraw, Auburn Hills’ deputy police chief. “It’s a tragedy for everyone affected,” he said....
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Center Square

$2.9 million in EGLE brownfield funding for metro Detroit

(The Center Square) –The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing for the redevelopment of three contaminated properties in metro Detroit. The funding will redevelop the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, construct LGBTQ elder housing in Ferndale, and build a new mixed-use residential and commercial development in the city of Northville. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student

Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

