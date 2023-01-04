Read full article on original website
thesalinepost.com
Another Car Wash to Convert to Marijuana Retail? Maple Road Development Also on the Agenda
There are new plans to convert a different car wash into a marijuana retailer. That's just one of the projects Saline Planning Commission will consider when it meets Jan. 11. Exclusive Brands LLC is asking for the planning commission to approve a special land use and preliminary site plan to redevelop the old abandoned car wash at 121 Sage Court, behind Tractor Supply on East Michigan Avenue. The company plans to develop 1.43 acres of a 4.24-acre site. The 9,905 square-foot abandoned car wash would be "completed" and converted into a five-unit shopping center. The marijuana provisioning center would occupy a 5,664-square-foot space on the northwest portion of the building.
fox2detroit.com
Pedestrian killed in 'trespasser incident' involving Amtrak train near Ann Arbor
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Amtrak traveling from Chicago to Pontiac had its journey delayed Thursday after someone who was trespassing on its tracks was struck by the train. The fatal collision between Amtrak train 352 and the pedestrian happened at approximately 8 p.m. According to a statement from...
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop
Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Westland’s Eloise Asylum to be transformed into hotel, restaurant with $4M renovation
Eloise Asylum, Metro Detroit’s former psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted attraction, is once again undergoing major changes. The historic Westland property will be transformed into a hotel and restaurant in a $4 million renovation project.
The Oakland Press
California man killed in Auburn Hills traffic crash
A 38-year-old man from California died in a car-pedestrian crash in Auburn Hills last week. Elliott Morris, from Aptos, Calif., had been in Oakland County with his family for a wedding, according to Scott McGraw, Auburn Hills’ deputy police chief. “It’s a tragedy for everyone affected,” he said....
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
$2.9 million in EGLE brownfield funding for metro Detroit
(The Center Square) –The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has awarded $2.2 million in brownfield grants and loans and approved $730,000 in brownfield tax increment financing for the redevelopment of three contaminated properties in metro Detroit. The funding will redevelop the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, construct LGBTQ elder housing in Ferndale, and build a new mixed-use residential and commercial development in the city of Northville. ...
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
Detroit News
Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student
Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian on tracks in Ypsilanti's Depot Town neighborhood; Police investigating
One person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Ypsilanti Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened at Cross and River Streets in the Depot Town neighborhood.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
fox2detroit.com
Trucker killed at Warren steel facility after falling between truck and trailer
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren Police are investigating after a truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon at a steel facility after the driver fell between a truck and a trailer. According to police, a trucker was killed at Super Steel Treating Company when he apparently fell and was trapped...
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
