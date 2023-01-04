(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski was asked what the department's priorities are for 2023. "We are gong to continue work on staffing and bringing in some efficiencies. It was a pretty good week this week, we swore in two new officers, we promoted three new sergeants, and pinned a lieutenant as well. So we're making a lot of progress in terms of I think growing the department and getting new leadership in place," said Zibolski.

