Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
technewstoday.com
How to Pair Firestick Remote to TV Volume
While using Fire TV sticks, it becomes a nuisance to keep switching between two remotes. But with the HDMI CEC enabled, you can control basic functions like the volume or power of your TV with just one remote. During the initial setup, Firestick provides an option to pair the remote...
TechRadar
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
technewstoday.com
How to Sync Roku Remote Without Pairing Button?
If you have purchased a new Roku remote, it won’t function unless you pair it. There is an in-built pairing button on the remote to program it with your devices. This is especially true for the new Roku console and Roku stick. But some Roku remotes do not have a pairing button. So, how do you sync such remotes?
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work or school, this 14-inch laptop is $150 at Best Buy
For those who are looking for an affordable but reliable laptop, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. It’s yours for a very affordable $150, following a $100 discount on its original price of $250. If it’s enough for how you’re planning to use your new laptop, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this cheap price will stick around.
Basic Apple iPhone 15 models might feature a supercharged 48MP camera
Latest reports suggest the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will inherit the 48 megapixel camera from the iPhone 14 Pro
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Engadget
Ring finally debuts its in-car security camera
Car Cam was originally announced at the end of 2020. Back in 2020, Ring announced a security camera for your car that connects to the company’s wider home security ecosystem. Now, slightly after its planned 2021 release date, Ring is opening pre-orders for Car Cam, the newest member of its security family. The unit is pretty small, but projects up and away on a cantilever arm mounted to your dashboard to give it the necessary height.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Input on Roku TV?
Roku TV supports streaming players, gaming consoles, and other external devices. When you are required to connect such devices to your Roku TV, you need to switch the TV’s input to use them. But unlike other TVs, Roku does not have an in-built “Input source” button in their remote. So, you may have trouble changing inputs.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Razer has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
TechRadar
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen is nearly 50% off right now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. The Apple TV 4K isn’t quite as popular as streaming devices like Fire TV Sticks and Roku dongles. But among Apple fans, the Apple TV is obviously the most popular choice. If you don’t mind picking up the previous-generation model, now is the perfect time to upgrade any TV in your home. That’s because there are Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen deals at Best Buy that save you almost 50% off the regular price.
Engadget
Amazon opens its Sidewalk bandwidth-sharing network to third-party devices
Several years ago Amazon unveiled the controversial Sidewalk network, designed to connect outdoor smart home tech beyond your WiFi range using Amazon Ring, Echo and other devices. Now, the company has announced that Sidewalk finally has the needed "coverage and tools" ready to make the service available to third-party developers, and will be showing it offer with a number of products at CES 2023.
Digital Trends
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer teased its Project Carol Concept design at CES 2023. It’s the world’s first head cushion design with near-field surround sound and haptics. The concept has already won several awards at CES 2023, including the Innovation award and Best of Show award, indicating its proof of concept has already made huge strides.
Report: 2024 Apple Watch Ultra to feature Micro LED technology
Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra four months ago. The most significant change to the Apple Watch in years, this model brings a bigger display, an impressive battery life, and a rugged finish, which makes it ready for extreme sports. While it is still unclear whether Apple will update this...
Engadget
BMW's i Vision Dee concept digitizes the driving experience with a full-width heads-up display
BMW is once again ready to give the world a glimpse of the futuristic tech it has in the works as p[art of its i Vision concept vehicle program. Following 2017's iVision Dynamics, 2018's iNext SAV, and last year's iVision Circular, the German automaker revealed at CES 2023 on Thursday the i Vision Dee ("Digital Emotional Experience"), a pared-down concept vehicle with a HUD running the full width of the front windshield.
Engadget
Expressive E finally starts shipping its unique Osmose synth
A few years back Expressive E swung by the Engadget offices to show off its first standalone synthesizer, the Osmose. That was late 2019, and the instrument was originally expected to ship in the Summer of 2020. Well, as we all know, almost nothing has gone as planned since 2020. And it's only now, nearly three years later, that Osmose is actually ready for consumers. Today the first units started shipping those who placed a preorder all those many moons ago. Expressive E is also reopening preorders for the next batch and are expected to start shipping soon.
Digital Trends
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
