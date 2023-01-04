Read full article on original website
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 78-52 win over Kentucky
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Seventh-ranked Alabama defeated Kentucky, 78-52, Saturday inside of a packed Coleman Coliseum (13,474). It marked the Crimson Tide’s largest margin of victory over the Wildcats since 1933-34 and moved the team’s record to 13-2 (3-0 SEC) on the season. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to a crowded room of local and visiting reporters.
Simple question for Kentucky basketball: What now?
TUSCALOOSA – As Alabama’s stunning lead over Kentucky grew to near 30 points on Saturday, members of the Crimson Tide student section began to chant, “NIT, NIT, NIT” at UK players seated across the way. If things don’t change, that may not be so outrageous an...
Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors
An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Alabama Basketball Coach's Comment About Kentucky Fans Going Viral
Tomorrow's SEC men's hoops showdown between Kentucky and Alabama just got a little more interesting. Alabama head coach Nate Oats was asked about Kentucky fans who have been grumbling this season despite the fact the team is still 10-4. Interestingly, Oats compared BBN to another SEC fanbase. "They're spoiled," Oats...
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
Alabama football announcer reveals cancer diagnosis
Eli Gold, the well-known and respected play-by-play radio announcer for Alabama football games, has announced he has cancer. Gold missed the entire 2022 college football season as he dealt with a health concern, and now he's going public with the diagnosis. Gold said he is battling a "treatable ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Man charged with killing 14-year-old girl, injuring mother told 911 he was ‘hunted,’ Birmingham detective testifies
Bruce Lanier Austin, the suspect in the slaying of a 14-year-old Birmingham girl killed while she was on her way to school, called 911 moments before the deadly shooting and claimed he was being “hunted,” a detective testified today. The 37-year-old Austin is charged with capital murder in...
