City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
WATCH: Footage shows Ohio house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
Part of Lake Shore Boulevard in Akron to close for bridge demolition
Here's how long the closure will last and its detours.
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio luxury car dealerships were hit by thieves within 48 hours. An Akron Mercedes Benz dealership was the most recent victim. Police said the thieves smashed the glass out of one of their doors and stole some car keys getting away with three cars.
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
Standoff in Cleveland leads to arrest of 6 fugitives, seizure of 4 guns
CLEVELAND — State and federal officials have arrested numerous fugitives and seized several guns following a standoff in Cleveland Wednesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol initially made an attempt to arrest 35-year-old Michael Cullen at a Seymour Avenue home. Cullen was wanted for a parole violation related to weapons and drug crimes, but after authorities say they knocked on the door and announced their presence, several other people fled the house and said Cullen had barricaded himself inside.
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
