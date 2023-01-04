ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Standoff in Cleveland leads to arrest of 6 fugitives, seizure of 4 guns

CLEVELAND — State and federal officials have arrested numerous fugitives and seized several guns following a standoff in Cleveland Wednesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol initially made an attempt to arrest 35-year-old Michael Cullen at a Seymour Avenue home. Cullen was wanted for a parole violation related to weapons and drug crimes, but after authorities say they knocked on the door and announced their presence, several other people fled the house and said Cullen had barricaded himself inside.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy