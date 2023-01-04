ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the biggest threats to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference?

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the NBA's best records, but they are 11-10 against the Western Conference. If the Grizzlies (23-13) want to reach their championship goals, they'll have to go through a tough slate of Western Conference opponents.

Memphis is playing strong defensive basketball in its last three games after struggling and losing four of five games, including a Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks are leading the defensive charge, but the Grizzlies have also been tactical in their approaches against the opponent's top offensive options.

In this Grizzlies podcast, reporters Damichael Cole and Evan Barnes discuss what went wrong during the losing streak, how Brooks' role impacts the future and the Grizzlies' standing in the Western Conference.

