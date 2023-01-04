New business rings in the New Year, Peorians choose favorite restaurants

Happy New Year, foodie friends,

Dishing out the openings and closings of 2022 was a lot last week.

Sure, the new restaurants offer Peoria an array of mouth-watering meals to try in 2023, but long lists can be a lot to digest.

So, let’s take a step back and start out the year sweet and simple.

Today, I’ll share a deeper look at a new Peoria restaurant and a business which is ringing in 2023 with an expansion. We'll also take a look at your favorite restaurants in 2022, according to the Journal Star's Best of the Best awards.

Find a seat at The Table

The Table, located off North Allen Road, operates as an event space. The building can be rented out for private parties, but owner Karen Lewis also envisions pop-up dinners and events open to the public.

“If it's done well, it'll be a home run,” Lewis said of the event opportunities. “So, yeah, we're kind of open to anything.”

More: New Peoria business sheds the traditional restaurant model to become something more

These are Peorians' favorite places

Each year, the Journal Star asks Peorians to vote on their favorite restaurants. From bakeries to BBQ to bloody marys, the results for the 2022 Best of the Best awards are in.

Trefzger's took the cake for most beloved bakery, while Childers took the top spot in the breakfast category.

Check out other "Best of the Best": 26 of the best restaurants to eat, drink in the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Level up: Peoria arcade bar moving to larger space

After seven years on State Street, the 8 Bit Arcade Bar in downtown Peoria is moving to a new home. The new location will offer more space, which will allow owner Jason Pacey to add more vintage arcade games for patrons to enjoy.

More: Downtown Peoria bar plans to relocate in 2023

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com or by following her on Twitter at @justxaxwriter.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New business rings in the New Year, Peorians choose favorite restaurants