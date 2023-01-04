PEORIA - KDB Group announced Wednesday that it is "re-evaluating the scope of existing and future operations of all projects and properties in the Peoria area."

The announcement came in the form of a press release, and inquiries made to KDB Group's press office and Greg Birkland, the group's CEO and president, were not immediately returned.

According to the release, the decision will impact operations at the Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.

"KDB Group wishes to extend gratitude to the employees, vendors, clients, patrons and the entire community that supported the growth over the past three years," the release said.

Kim Blickenstaff , a medtech entrepreneur and Spring Bay native, founded KDB Group. In 2019, he began buying abandoned and historic properties around the Peoria area with plans to renovate and repurpose them. He has made good on his plans with many of those properties, and is working on many more.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: KDB Group 're-evaluating' projects in the Peoria area