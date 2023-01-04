ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Richmond schools closed for rest of week after death threat found

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7agt_0k3VGC6K00

Richmond Community Schools will be closed until Jan. 9 after administration found a printed-out death threat against a school employee.

The note was found around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after Richmond Community Schools returned from holiday break. The school went into lockdown and the Richmond Police Department was called. Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley said the situation is an active investigation and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

"We have been cooperative and will continue to be," he said. "We want to make sure the police have everything they need to conduct a thorough investigation and hopefully find out who the individual was as quickly as possible."

The note, security camera footage and door access digital records have been turned over to the police.

Richmond Community Schools will insist the person involved with the threatening note be fully prosecuted, according to the district website letter.

The threat was found in the Richmond Middle School office. The note threatened the safety of a Richmond Community Schools employee, their spouse and children. The note also contained personal information about the employee.

All athletic practices were cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Athletic events for the remaining week will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

Walmsley said that he understands that parents and guardians are trying to find childcare for the remaining week, he also asks them to look at it from a different perspective. He said that this threat was targeted and specific.

"A few days off until the police finish the investigation and makes sure everyone is safe far outweighs the inconvenience of the few days off," he said.

If anyone has more information regarding the threat, they are asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (586) 7272-4000.

The district asks parents and guardians to talk to their children regarding threats and the legal implication of making them.

The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
districtadministration.com

Death threat against staff member’s family closes district for a full week

A note containing a death threat against a staff member and their family has closed Richmond Community Schools in Michigan for the entire week. Superintendent Brian J. Walmsley had previously decided to close the rural, three-school district north of Detroit to students on Tuesday—the first day after winter break—due to staff shortages. Staff members, including a slate of new hires, were expected to be in the buildings to prepare lessons and organize their classrooms, among other tasks. Administrators had also intended to contact substitute teachers to fill the remaining vacancies.
RICHMOND, MI
Voice News

Anchor Bay school officials deem threat not credible

There’s a difference between a high school prank and a high school threat as several students from Anchor Bay High School learned following a potential online threat involving one of their fellow students. The report of a threat happened on Thursday. “Our staff immediately investigated the report in conjunction...
fox2detroit.com

Police investigation underway at Oak Park High School after incident

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of an incident at Oak Park High School which took place after a basketball game Friday night. A video was posted on social media that showed a bloody person on the ground, with onlookers yelling that "they just started shooting." A...
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
abc12.com

Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Police ID suspect in noose incident at Grosse Pointe Panera Bread

One suspect has been identified in connection with allegedly crafting a noose from paper towels last week at a Panera Bread restaurant in downtown Grosse Pointe, city officials announced Wednesday. "After several days of investigation, City of Grosse Pointe detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the case," authorities said...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy