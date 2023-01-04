Richmond schools closed for rest of week after death threat found

Richmond Community Schools will be closed until Jan. 9 after administration found a printed-out death threat against a school employee.

The note was found around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after Richmond Community Schools returned from holiday break. The school went into lockdown and the Richmond Police Department was called. Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley said the situation is an active investigation and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

"We have been cooperative and will continue to be," he said. "We want to make sure the police have everything they need to conduct a thorough investigation and hopefully find out who the individual was as quickly as possible."

The note, security camera footage and door access digital records have been turned over to the police.

Richmond Community Schools will insist the person involved with the threatening note be fully prosecuted, according to the district website letter.

The threat was found in the Richmond Middle School office. The note threatened the safety of a Richmond Community Schools employee, their spouse and children. The note also contained personal information about the employee.

All athletic practices were cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Athletic events for the remaining week will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

Walmsley said that he understands that parents and guardians are trying to find childcare for the remaining week, he also asks them to look at it from a different perspective. He said that this threat was targeted and specific.

"A few days off until the police finish the investigation and makes sure everyone is safe far outweighs the inconvenience of the few days off," he said.

If anyone has more information regarding the threat, they are asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (586) 7272-4000.

The district asks parents and guardians to talk to their children regarding threats and the legal implication of making them.

The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

