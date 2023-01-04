Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Armed TD Bank robber Jamaine Howell found guilty, U.S. Attorney says
A man from Everett was found guilty of the armed robbery of a TD Bank branch in Allston from 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in a press release. According to the release, Jamaine Howell, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a gun in relation to, along with possessing the gun in furtherance of, a crime of violence. Howell was charged by criminal complaint in March 2021, and has a scheduled sentencing for May 10, 2023.
Boston man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking organization
A drug distributor for a Boston-area drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy that involved a cocaine and cocaine base.
Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit
BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement. The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
Boston Woman Brings Gun To Court For Boyfriend's Firearms Trial: DA
It's not exactly a love story for the ages. A 22-year-old woman tried to bring a loaded pistol into a Boston courthouse this week as she went to support her boyfriend, who was being arraigned on firearms charges, authorities said. Octavia Kelly, of Boston, faces charges of possession…
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced to Federal Prison for participating in ongoing fraud schemes
A Providence man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in check-cashing fraud schemes before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, admitted to recruiting individuals on social media to use their personal identifying information and bank accounts to cash fraudulently-created checks from December 2020 to June 2021, and then again from October 2021 to April 2022.
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse
BOSTON — A woman is under for arrest for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Boston courthouse Thursday morning. Octavia Kelly, 22, of Mattapan, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful possession of ammunition.
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity
A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
fallriverreporter.com
California convicted felon forfeits 14 guns after jumping off of bridge on Interstate 195 to evade arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A California man who leaped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty today in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
Mass Contractor Who Stole $78K From Customers Indicted On Felony Charges
A paving contractor who allegedly stole over $78,000 from customers, including the disabled and elderly, has been indicted for a laundry list of criminal charges, according to court documents.William Pusateri, owner of Priority 1 Paving in Dedham, was arraigned on 23 charges including larceny from …
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week. Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday…
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
Comments / 0