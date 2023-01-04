ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
MassLive.com

Armed TD Bank robber Jamaine Howell found guilty, U.S. Attorney says

A man from Everett was found guilty of the armed robbery of a TD Bank branch in Allston from 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in a press release. According to the release, Jamaine Howell, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a gun in relation to, along with possessing the gun in furtherance of, a crime of violence. Howell was charged by criminal complaint in March 2021, and has a scheduled sentencing for May 10, 2023.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit

BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement.  The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011. 
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced to Federal Prison for participating in ongoing fraud schemes

A Providence man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in check-cashing fraud schemes before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, admitted to recruiting individuals on social media to use their personal identifying information and bank accounts to cash fraudulently-created checks from December 2020 to June 2021, and then again from October 2021 to April 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
BILLERICA, MA
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy