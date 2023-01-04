ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples attorney accused in fatal hit, run pleads not guilty, demands jury trial

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
A Naples attorney arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run is claiming her innocence in the case as she demands for a jury trial.

Court records revealed Wednesday that Giselle Guzman, of Naples, accused of fatally striking a bicyclist Dec. 9 and fleeing, entered a not guilty plea and formally waived her arraignment.

She was late to pick her daughter up:Attorney arrested in fatal crash was late to pick up daughter on day of wreck, report says

Crash alerts deputies:CCSO releases details in New Year's early morning shooting that resulted in a car crash

Donald Day, of Naples-based Law Office of Donald Day, who represents Guzman, 30, in the case, demands a jury trial in the death of Alberto Martinez, 45.

Further, Guzman has filed a notice requesting the preservation of evidence in her case, including dispatch time and recordings.

She's also filed a waiver of attendance for all pretrial and case management conferences, court records revealed Wednesday.

Guzman's Dec. 9 crash background

The crash happened Dec. 9 just before 6:45 p.m. along 41st Street Southwest, near 22nd Avenue, an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Martinez died, his left shoe 70 feet from him.

Investigators found bicycle pieces, as well as parts from Guzman's car, according to the arrest report.

As the investigation continued, the Collier County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call from a family member of Guzman, alerting of the crash.

Troopers found a car with extensive damage to the front-right side and a missing piece consistent with the one they found on scene when they arrived at her home in the 9000 block of Gervais Circle, the report said.

They reported right-side hood damage, windshield damage and what appeared to be body smudges, body fluids and skull fragments, according to her arrest report.

Troopers knocked on Guzman's door and windows, but no one answered.

Troopers contacted the anonymous caller, who said he feared for his life or being harmed if he released additional information.

A witness told troopers that the night of the crash Guzman cut him off on Golden Gate Parkway and was swerving in her lane.

When both made a left turn onto 41st Street Southwest, the witness said, he saw Guzman strike Martinez. The witness added that Guzman continued north toward Collier Boulevard.

As troopers further examined Guzman's car, they found a pick-up pass for her daughter's school, Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic School, 2730 53rd Terrace SW.

A Dec. 15 tip submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers alerted troopers that Guzman drove the car at the time of the crash, adding that she picked up her daughter from school minutes before the crash.

The following day, troopers retrieved footage and documents from her daughter's school, as well as an interview with Elizabeth Tenbarge, assistant principal at the school.

Tenbarge told authorities parents can pick their children up between 2:55 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., adding that the school offers aftercare supervision until 5:30 p.m.

She later told investigators Guzman the day of the crash picked up her daughter around 6:35 p.m.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Guzman on Dec. 22 and charged her with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Court records indicate Guzman faced a $30,000 bond.

Guzman was an associate with Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford in North Naples and focused her work on civil litigation, construction, medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability and professional liability, according to her Florida Bar page.

Her page with the law firm was no longer available Dec. 23.

The Daily News contacted Guzman's attorney for comment Wednesday afternoon, but didn't receive a response before publication.

Court records indicate her arraignment is Jan. 17.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

Comments / 8

just me
3d ago

She was driving and picked up daughter with the dead man's skull fragments and body fluid on her windshield. Seriously, don't we have a conscience?

Reply
3
 

