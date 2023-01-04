Devine leads Wolves to 2nd place finish at Pine Valley

CLOQUET—Duluth East dominated once again but it was the Ely girls’ who had the best result among local team’s at Tuesday’s CEC Under the Lights Invite at Pine Valley in Cloquet.

Zoe Devine posted a third place finish with a 5K time of 16:42.4 to lead the Timberwolves to a second place team finish. Claire Blauch was sixth (17:52.6), Ava Skustad 12th (18:18.9) and Phoebe Helms 19th (18:56.7) to round out Ely’s scoring top four.

Ely finished the meet with 365 points. Mesabi East finished in sixth with 297.

The Giants were led by Wrenna Galloway in 18th place with a time of 18:50.9. Aubree Skelton was 20th (19:17.3), Liz Nelson 39th (23:58.7) and Mia Stark 40th (24:06.3).

On the boys’ side, Mesabi East had the best finish among local teams, taking third with 352 points. Ely was just behind them in fourth on 342 points.

Connor Matschiner led the Giants contingent with a sixth place finish, coming across the line at 16:08.6. Carter Skelton was 10th (16:58.6), Adrian Rausch 27th (20:17.0) and Ben Gornik 30th (21:14.6).

Ely’s Eli Olson was tops for the Timberwolves, taking 11th place with a time of 17:01.0). Silas Solum (17:08.7) and Dylan Durkin (17:16.4) weren’t far behind in 13th and 14th while Tory Hughley rounded out the top four for the Wolves in 24th place (19:27.5).

Nordic skiers will be back in action on Saturday at Giants Ridge.