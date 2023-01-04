It is a relief that Rumford Elementary School will be able to reopen its doors after undergoing major roof repairs and addressing water damage caused by a combination of a rainstorm and heavy snowfall. While it is unfortunate that the school had to close in the first place, the safety and well-being of students and staff must always be a top priority. It is also concerning that the roofing company was unable to make repairs over the school vacation as planned, leading to further damage to the roof. It is crucial that schools are well-maintained and that necessary repairs are made in a timely manner to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.

RUMFORD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO