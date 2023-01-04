Read full article on original website
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
WCAX
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
WCAX
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
WMUR.com
2 hurt in fire at apartment building in Jefferson
JEFFERSON, N.H. — Two people were hurt in a fire Friday morning in Jefferson. One of the people who was hurt was burned and required treatment at a Boston hospital, officials said. Officials said another person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital. The fire broke out...
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
WMUR.com
Dozens of children on school bus OK after vehicle rear-ended in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A school bus in Sanbornton was rear-ended Friday by a pickup truck unable to stop on the slick roads, fire officials said. The bus was pushed into an embankment and stopped just short of a brook. All the elementary school children on board were shaken up but not physically injured, officials said.
thepulseofnh.com
Gorham Police Say Speed, Impairment Likely Weren’t Factors In Death Of Pedestrian
Gorham police say it appears that speed and impairment likely weren’t factors in a tragic accident that left a woman dead. The woman was crossing Main Street on Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle. A man she was with was also hit but he survived his injuries. The name of the victim hasn’t been released and witnesses are asked to give police a call at 603-466-3336.
WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Fake currency circulating in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — Police are investigating after multiple complaints of fake currency circulating in Lyndonville. Most of cases are of large bills, that were passed at local convenience stores. Police say there could also be smaller bills in circulation. If you believe you have received any fake money, call 802-626-1271.
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof Damage
It is a relief that Rumford Elementary School will be able to reopen its doors after undergoing major roof repairs and addressing water damage caused by a combination of a rainstorm and heavy snowfall. While it is unfortunate that the school had to close in the first place, the safety and well-being of students and staff must always be a top priority. It is also concerning that the roofing company was unable to make repairs over the school vacation as planned, leading to further damage to the roof. It is crucial that schools are well-maintained and that necessary repairs are made in a timely manner to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.
WMUR.com
Defense for man accused of firing at sheriff's deputy seeks more information
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy made a brief appearance in court Friday. Nicholas Anderson's trial is scheduled for the end of March, but his defense said they need more information, including ballistics tests. Anderson is...
