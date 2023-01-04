Antisemitic flyers seen throughout Boulder City, city says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Boulder City is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons leaving antisemitic flyers in neighborhoods and parks around town.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday, the city said it is a “welcoming community that embraces diversity and strongly condemns this discriminatory behavior and calls for those responsible for sharing these flyers to stop.”

“Dismay would be too light of a word to describe how I feel as a person and as the Mayor of Boulder City hearing about the targeting of my Jewish brothers and sisters,” Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy. “When we attack groups or individuals, we demean ourselves. It is inappropriate to propagate “literature” that is filled with hate. I know of no religion represented in Boulder City that condones such behavior about any religion or race. We strive to be better. I am grateful for the diversity of belief organizations in Boulder City. I appreciate all those willing to pray for us before City Council meetings. I suggest that we all examine ourselves and recommit to love one another. We can disagree and still be agreeable.”

The city said no suspects have been identified and officials are working with residents.

Boulder City officials ask if anyone has information to call the police at the non-emergency number, 702.293.9224, or use the SeeClickFix app .

