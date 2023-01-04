ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Antisemitic flyers seen throughout Boulder City, city says

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262jLG_0k3VFj4O00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Boulder City is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons leaving antisemitic flyers in neighborhoods and parks around town.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday, the city said it is a “welcoming community that embraces diversity and strongly condemns this discriminatory behavior and calls for those responsible for sharing these flyers to stop.”

“Dismay would be too light of a word to describe how I feel as a person and as the Mayor of Boulder City hearing about the targeting of my Jewish brothers and sisters,” Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy. “When we attack groups or individuals, we demean ourselves. It is inappropriate to propagate “literature” that is filled with hate. I know of no religion represented in Boulder City that condones such behavior about any religion or race. We strive to be better. I am grateful for the diversity of belief organizations in Boulder City. I appreciate all those willing to pray for us before City Council meetings. I suggest that we all examine ourselves and recommit to love one another. We can disagree and still be agreeable.”

The city said no suspects have been identified and officials are working with residents.

Boulder City officials ask if anyone has information to call the police at the non-emergency number, 702.293.9224, or use the SeeClickFix app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

How to check out Nevada state parks for free

A new program between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Public Libraries is aimed at helping Nevadans learn more about the natural beauty and history of the state. At the same time, a goal is to get more Nevadans into public libraries and learn about what is available with a free library card.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Las Vegas women put some chill on craft beer stereotypes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of craft beer? It is a changing industry, and the change extends into a shifting of perhaps some of the long-held beliefs of what a beer drinker looks like. “It’s usually a big burly guy with a beard that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Seeking to be the best sign spinner in the world

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon, dozens of sign spinners will compete for the chance to be crowned the best AArrow Sign Spinner in the world. There are also cash prizes including a $5,000 prize. The competition is free and open to the public and takes place at the Fremont Street Experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Universal Parks and Resorts said it will be building and opening a year-round horror experience on the west side of Interstate 15 next to AREA15. “With a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night,” […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy