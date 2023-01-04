ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
northforker.com

Five winter walks to take on the North Fork

Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore

Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
BELLMORE, NY
Hamptons.com

Carelle Jewelry Opens In East Hampton

Looking for an authentic jeweler who has been in the business for decades? Look no further than Carelle in East Hampton. The handmade jewelry made by Chana Regev, who began her business in the diamond district of New York City decades ago, now has a new home in East Hampton Village. The store is operated by Chana and her son Tomer, who gave me a tour of the store over the holiday.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening

Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor

Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5

QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. A man who worked at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Southampton for ... 6 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to protect the Port Jefferson Country Club Facility

The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
SELDEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say

Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
LYNBROOK, NY

