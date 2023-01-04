Looking for an authentic jeweler who has been in the business for decades? Look no further than Carelle in East Hampton. The handmade jewelry made by Chana Regev, who began her business in the diamond district of New York City decades ago, now has a new home in East Hampton Village. The store is operated by Chana and her son Tomer, who gave me a tour of the store over the holiday.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO