New Greek Restaurant In Carle Place Praised For 'Fresh, Tasty' Fare
A new Greek restaurant on Long Island is impressing diners less than a month after opening. Plori, located in Carle Place at 307 Old Country Road, held its grand opening in late December 2022, serving up a wide selection of lunch and dinner options inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
northforker.com
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
Hamptons.com
Carelle Jewelry Opens In East Hampton
Looking for an authentic jeweler who has been in the business for decades? Look no further than Carelle in East Hampton. The handmade jewelry made by Chana Regev, who began her business in the diamond district of New York City decades ago, now has a new home in East Hampton Village. The store is operated by Chana and her son Tomer, who gave me a tour of the store over the holiday.
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New York
If you like saving money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New York to make it even more convenient to shop on a budget.
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5
QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. A man who worked at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Southampton for ... 6 Jan...
NBC New York
Long Island Thief Steals Woman's SUV, Throws Dog Out Window and Drags Pet Along Road
Police on Long Island are searching for a heartless car thief who lied in wait as the victim pumped gas, then snuck into her SUV and drove off — with her dog still inside. But it's what he did next that makes the incident so gut-wrenching, after he realized there was a dog in the vehicle.
longisland.com
Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to protect the Port Jefferson Country Club Facility
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say
Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
Community mourns sudden death of Massapequa International Little League coach
Members of the community and other coaches say Joe Laudisio brought passion and compassion to the game.
Cops: Flanders man in critical condition after shooting on East Main Street near Town Hall Friday night; police search for two possible perpetrators
A man was rushed to the hospital last night with a gunshot wound to his head after a shooting incident on East Main Street in the vicinity of Riverhead Town Hall. Multiple police units descended on the area after the report of shots fired in front of 747 East Main Street at about 6:14 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 0