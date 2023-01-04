Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
‘FIlm at the Figge’ resumes later this month
The Film at the Figge fall 2022 series included four award-winning films that dealt with death, loss and grief in unexpected ways:. “It’s Only the End of the World” (2016) “Drive My Car” (2021) The last two films in the fall series were postponed because of technical...
ourquadcities.com
Music Guild open house, lots of auditions this month
Quad City Music Guild — which will present its 75th season of musicals at Moline’s Prospect Park this year — is hosting its first annual Open House on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Join members of the community, curious...
ourquadcities.com
Create your own literary mixtape in Rock Island
Starting tonight, the Midwest Writing Center is presenting a new four-week poetry workshop series, called “Crafting the Mixtape” and led by Melissa Conway. The MWC is on the ground floor of the Rock Island Public Library (401 19th St., Rock Island), the series is limited to 10 participants and it will also be offered via Zoom every Thursday in January (Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26), from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
ourquadcities.com
‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ supports Christian Care
Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.
KWQC
Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
KWQC
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
wgil.com
‘Give Back, Galesburg’: Engaging students & community in value of giving
Give Back, Galesburg is a new organization designed to teach children philanthropy while benefiting the Mark and Jeannette Kleine Pediatric Wellness Center at OSF. Laurie Aten, one of the group’s organizers, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” talk talk about the organization.
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
KWQC
Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Ben Eversmeye was walking across his living room on Jan. 2, 2022, when he fell to his knees and then dropped to his side, according to a media release.
Sheila Donovan Visitation's Honorary Giant this year
One of the highlights of Catholic Schools Week at Visitation Catholic School is the presentation of the Honorary Giant Award, the school’s highest honor. The 2023 recipient, Sheila Donovan, will be recognized at a special Mass and award ceremony February 3.
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to free land improvement trade show
You’re invited to check out the latest and greatest in the construction industry, from manufacturers and conservationists to earthmoving and drainage. The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a free trade show January 20 – 21, featuring over 35 construction industry exhibitors. Attendees can chat with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners involved with earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man convicted in January 2022 shooting
On Jan. 4, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to his involvement in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
ourquadcities.com
Teaming up with the Rock Island County Health Clinic
School Health Link Supervisor Lindsey Leighty sat down with us to talk about how the Rock Island County Health Department and Moline High School are teaming up to provide students a one stop shop for their health care needs. For more information visit richd.org.
