Mason County, WV

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3tgf_0k3VENsj00

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury.

32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body.

On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy has been completed, and troopers have identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.

Family and friends of victim speak out after pair arrested in Cleveland for Mason County murder

Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.

Both Wolford and Parsons-Wise will appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

