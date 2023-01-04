Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury.
32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.
An autopsy has been completed, and troopers have identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.Family and friends of victim speak out after pair arrested in Cleveland for Mason County murder
Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.
Both Wolford and Parsons-Wise will appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 7