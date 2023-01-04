Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury.

32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy has been completed, and troopers have identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.

Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.

Both Wolford and Parsons-Wise will appear in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.