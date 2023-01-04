ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

WLUC

Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts winter youth event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan held a winter youth event at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette on Saturday. Children from Marquette and Delta counties gathered for games, sledding and lunch. Episcopal Priest Lydia Buckman says that events like these bring kids and cultures together.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain Fire Department receives rescue equipment donation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When someone is injured outdoors in the U.P. it may be challenging for first responders to safely help them. The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) received an equipment donation that will drastically improve its ability to get quick medical attention to those in need. It will be an improvement over existing methods of patient extraction.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Munising businesses benefit from fresh snow, winter season

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors. The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The general manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported, and a garage is a total loss following a fire Thursday night. According to the Ishpeming Fire Chief’s Office, firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5:00 p.m. to 604 south Pine Street in Ishpeming. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a single-story garage with heavy smoke, and flames showing.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Coast Guard provides ice safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior. A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning. The crew performs these drills multiple times...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed

MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

How to navigate health insurance deadlines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills. Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players. “He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Tips to improve your New Year finances

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing in the spirit of new year’s resolutions we spoke to a financial officer about achieving money-related goals. While it may seem difficult, financial experts say there are easy steps you can take to set yourself up for future success. Things like bringing your own...
MARQUETTE, MI

