WLUC
Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
WLUC
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts winter youth event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan held a winter youth event at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette on Saturday. Children from Marquette and Delta counties gathered for games, sledding and lunch. Episcopal Priest Lydia Buckman says that events like these bring kids and cultures together.
WLUC
Mariucci Family Beacon House of Marquette looks back on first year in new location
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Mariucci family Beacon House in Marquette finished its first year in a new facility. This week, they are taking a look at how it’s gone, and what lies ahead. The Beacon house provides an affordable place to stay for those who are or have family...
WLUC
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10. Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation. Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he...
WLUC
Dickinson County thrift store and pantry temporarily relocates
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County thrift store and food pantry has temporarily relocated. Denim Heart Thrift & Pantry is undergoing renovations and has moved to a pop-up store next to Wendy’s off US-2. The renovations will increase the size of the thrift store, which is an...
WLUC
Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette. The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.
wzmq19.com
Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
WLUC
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
WLUC
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion. The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.
WLUC
Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year. But first, take a look outside!. The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it...
WLUC
Iron Mountain Fire Department receives rescue equipment donation
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When someone is injured outdoors in the U.P. it may be challenging for first responders to safely help them. The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) received an equipment donation that will drastically improve its ability to get quick medical attention to those in need. It will be an improvement over existing methods of patient extraction.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
WLUC
Munising businesses benefit from fresh snow, winter season
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors. The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The general manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.
WLUC
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The cause of an early morning fire at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community is now under investigation. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at Lot 12 on Pioneer Road. When they arrived, all occupants of the home were out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
WLUC
No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported, and a garage is a total loss following a fire Thursday night. According to the Ishpeming Fire Chief’s Office, firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5:00 p.m. to 604 south Pine Street in Ishpeming. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a single-story garage with heavy smoke, and flames showing.
WLUC
Coast Guard provides ice safety tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior. A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning. The crew performs these drills multiple times...
wnmufm.org
107th Engineer Battalion to be deployed
MARQUETTE, MI— A U.P. Michigan Army National Guard unit is heading overseas. The 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Ishpeming and Marquette, is being deployed to Southwest Asia for up to a year. The units will be operating under “Operation Spartan Shield.” Their mission is to support general construction operations...
WLUC
How to navigate health insurance deadlines
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
WLUC
From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills. Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players. “He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he...
WLUC
Tips to improve your New Year finances
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing in the spirit of new year’s resolutions we spoke to a financial officer about achieving money-related goals. While it may seem difficult, financial experts say there are easy steps you can take to set yourself up for future success. Things like bringing your own...
