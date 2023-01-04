ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

mynews4.com

Reno Police releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting downtown

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has released video footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park on Dec. 22, 2022. According to RPD Deputy Chief Tom Robinson, at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, RPD...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide

Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

DA won’t seek death penalty in Carson City homicide

Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury will not seek the death penalty for a homicide that occurred in Carson City on Dec. 28. In a press release issued Thursday, Woodbury said he would not seek the death penalty against Samuel Cocking for his alleged role in the homicide of Phillip Eubanks.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
FERNLEY, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate

A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
COLFAX, CA
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after man was found dead inside Fernley home

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside Fernley home on Christmas Eve, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. According LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on December 24, LCSO Communication Center received a 911 call about a...
FERNLEY, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV

