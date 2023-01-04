ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, VT

newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
SUNDERLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash

A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington fire/EMS officials recap busy year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters had a busier year than usual in 2022. According to a social media post, crews responded to nearly 9,883 calls for service. That’s an increase of about 1,594 calls from 2021. Firefighters said that’s by far the largest increase in a single year...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries

Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

PITTSFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Car fire on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice. Authorities say another...
DANVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
suncommunitynews.com

WESTPORT, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland police name new K9

RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for dog reported stolen in Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a dog that was reported stolen in Tunbridge on Wednesday. Investigators said the dog, named Tundra, is a 2 1/2-year-old Siberian Husky. The dog's owner told police he believes his pet was stolen from...
TUNBRIDGE, VT

