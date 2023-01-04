Marketed as Leqembi, the agent was approved through the accelerated approval pathway and was based on a major study featuring almost 900 patients with early Alzheimer disease. The FDA has approved lecanemab (Eisai), a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to amyloid-ß (Aß) soluble protofibrils, for the treatment of patients with early-stage Alzheimer disease (AD). Marketed as Leqembi, it becomes the second antiamyloid therapy in its class, joining aducanumab (Aduhelm), which earned approval in June 2021 and was developed by Biogen, which also partnered with Eisai on lecanemab's development.1.

1 DAY AGO