Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
FDA Approves Eisai’s Lecanemab for the Treatment for Alzheimer Disease
Marketed as Leqembi, the agent was approved through the accelerated approval pathway and was based on a major study featuring almost 900 patients with early Alzheimer disease. The FDA has approved lecanemab (Eisai), a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to amyloid-ß (Aß) soluble protofibrils, for the treatment of patients with early-stage Alzheimer disease (AD). Marketed as Leqembi, it becomes the second antiamyloid therapy in its class, joining aducanumab (Aduhelm), which earned approval in June 2021 and was developed by Biogen, which also partnered with Eisai on lecanemab's development.1.
neurologylive.com
Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy
The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
neurologylive.com
FDA Designates Myasthenia Gravis Agent Rozanolixizumab Application for Priority Review
UCB’s rozanolixizumab received priority review on its biologic license application by FDA and expects feedback during the second quarter of 2023. UCB Pharma announced that the FDA has granted priority review for the biologic license application (BLA) for its agent rozanolixizumab), a potential treatment for adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.1 If the FDA approves the review, it could deliver significant improvements for the safety and effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or preventative care for this patient population.
neurologylive.com
LX9211’s Impact on Sleep Interference and Neuropathic Pain
Anand Patel, MD, CPI, chief medical officer at Conquest Research, spoke about the findings from the phase 2 RELIEF-DPN-1 trial assessing LX9211 in sleep health. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently announced LX9211, an investigational drug for neuropathic pain, met its primary endpoint in the phase 2, double-blind, parallel-group, RELIEF-DPN-1 trial (NCT04455633).1 All told, the treatment demonstrated significant reduction from baseline in average daily pain score after 6 weeks relative to placebo.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — January 6, 2023
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending January 6, 2023. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
Rare Epilepsies, Comorbidities, and Genetic Therapies: Danielle Andrade, MD, MSc, FRCPC
The professor of neurology at the University of Toronto talked about 3 conditions that were discussed during the epilepsy therapies symposium at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “In patients with Dravet syndrome, the all cause mortality was 15.8 for 1000 persons a year...
neurologylive.com
Acupuncture Shows Effectiveness for Anxiety in Patients With Parkinson Disease
After 2 months of treatment, findings showed more improvement in anxiety and mental status with acupuncture in patients with Parkinson Disease than those on sham acupuncture. In a recent randomized, double-blinded, clinical trial (ChiCTR2100047253), results demonstrated significant reductions in anxiety in patients with Parkinson Disease (PD) treated with acupuncture.1 These findings suggest that acupuncture, with clinical monitoring, may reduce symptoms of anxiety for this patient population.
neurologylive.com
Clinicians Raise Concerns Over Lecanemab Following Patient Death Treated With tPA for Stroke
In the phase 3 Clarity AD trial, a 65-year-old patient treated with lecanemab died because of multiple cerebral hemorrhages after undergoing tissue plasminogen activator therapy for ischemic stroke. Days before the FDA is expected to make a decision on Eisai and Biogen’s antiamyloid therapy lecanemab, several clinicians raised concerns about...
neurologylive.com
Pimavanserin Lowers Mortality Better in Parkinson Disease Than Other Atypical Antipsychotics
Findings from a large-scale trial of adults aged 65 and older with Parkinson disease showed that treatment with pimavanserin was associated with lower risk of mortality than other atypical antipsychotics. In a recently published retrospective analysis, pimavanserin (Nuplazid; Acadia Pharmaceutical), the only FDA-approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with...
neurologylive.com
Case Report Highlights Diagnosis of Antibody-Positive NMOSD After Second COVID-19 Vaccination
A rare case report illustrated an 80-year-old man with aquaporin-4 antibody-positive NMOSD following a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine. In a recent case report study, an 80-year-old man was diagnosed with seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) after receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine. The case report demonstrated and raised awareness that there is a risk of a possible severe adverse event in older adults after the COVID-19 vaccination.
Comments / 0