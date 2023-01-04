ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Girl Scout Raspberry Rally cookie

2 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas northwest valley shooting. Metro Police have detained at least two people following a double homicide in a northwest valley neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

