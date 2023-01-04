LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO