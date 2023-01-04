Read full article on original website
Police: Man 'became irate', shot tow company employee over towed car dispute
Police are searching for a man who "became irate" during a dispute over a car and shot a tow company employee in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ after Las Vegas apartment fire, police say
A woman was found dead with "suspicious injuries" after an apartment fire, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
State Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson
State Police closed southbound Interstate 11 in Henderson early Sunday morning to investigate a fatal crash.
Homicide investigation in downtown Las Vegas prompts road closure
Part of Wyoming Avenue in downtown Las Vegas was shut down on Tuesday while detectives investigate a homicide.
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. The plane’s pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of...
Man found shot in flood channel behind Las Vegas apartment complex
Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating a second homicide on Monday. They say a man was found with fatal wounds in a flood channel near an apartment complex on Topaz Street.
Man arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon at Caesars Palace
The casino cage at Caesars Palace was robbed just after midnight on Monday morning, and Las Vegas police say they've arrested a suspect.
Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
2 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas northwest valley shooting. Metro Police have detained at least two people following a double homicide in a northwest valley neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway. 2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police …. Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2...
Hikers death in Spring Mountains ruled 'accident due to blunt force trauma'
The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains was just released. Medical examiners had yet to determine their cause of death as of this report.
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
Friends mourn loss of hiker who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
Punan Zhou was one of five back-country skiers who visited Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston Wednesday.
