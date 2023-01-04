ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Westfield sells Bay Shore, Connecticut mall as part of $196 million deal

Just before 2022 ended, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completed its package deal to sell its South Shore Mall in Bay Shore and another mall in Connecticut for $196 million to an unnamed commercial real estate investment firm, according to a news release. The Connecticut mall, located in Trumbull, Conn., is called Westfield Trumbull.
BAY SHORE, NY
St. Anthony’s QB Dante Torres named Gatorade NY Football Player of the Year

Dante Torres of Long Island high school football juggernaut St. Anthony’s has just been named the 2022-23 Gatorade New York Football Player of the Year. The announcement was made Friday. The quarterback helped lead the Friars to a Catholic state title in November with a thrilling come-from-way-behind win against...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Long Islander named to U.S. women’s soccer team ahead of World Cup

Rockville Centre soccer legend Crystal Dunn is heading to New Zealand as a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to prepare for the 2023 women’s World Cup. The veteran defender is among the 24 players named this week by head coach Vlatko Andonovski to the roster for the January BioSteel Training Camp and trip to New Zealand that includes two matches against the Football Ferns, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

