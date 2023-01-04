Rockville Centre soccer legend Crystal Dunn is heading to New Zealand as a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to prepare for the 2023 women’s World Cup. The veteran defender is among the 24 players named this week by head coach Vlatko Andonovski to the roster for the January BioSteel Training Camp and trip to New Zealand that includes two matches against the Football Ferns, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts.

