Athens, GA

WJHL

Titans drop seventh-straight, miss playoffs with loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans led for nearly the entirety of their win-and-in matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. But, a strip sack of Josh Dobbs, returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, turned to tide – as the Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville claimed the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Tennessean

Jeffery Simmons chokes back tears after Titans' season ends: 'I've battled through so much (bleep)'

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons struggled to choke back tears after Saturday's season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans fell 20-16 in the win-or-go-home regular-season finale to the Jaguars, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. In the locker room after the game, Simmons was addressing what this team means to him after battling through injuries, the firing of general manager Jon Robinson and the losing streak. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

