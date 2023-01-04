Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Nomination Period Now Open for Sheboygan County Chamber Campions Awards Gala
The Sheboygan County Chamber is now accepting nominations for their Champions Awards Gala next month. Each year, the Chamber recognizes local non-profits, businesses, and individuals for their role in building Sheboygan County and the local communities within. You can nominate people or organizations in eleven categories including Manufacturer of the...
City of Green Bay reveals list of candidates for local races in 2023
Green Bay's city clerk has revealed the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for this year's local elections.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Gather This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 9:00 this morning. They will allow the public time to comment before getting an update from the Emergency Services Department, and another from the Public...
seehafernews.com
Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County Receives International Paper Foundation Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper Foundation. Fund will support Project iLearn which is barrier-free, no-cost access to tools needed to continue academic learning, specifically in this case, digital learning with the use of iPads. Project iLearn will assist...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Fish and Game Protection Association to Host Annual Meeting in January
The Manitowoc County Fish and Game Protection Association has announced the date of its annual meeting. The group is inviting the public out to City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall on County Road CR on Thursday, January 26th. The guest speaker at the event will be DNR Pollinator Conservation Coordinator...
wapl.com
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. Click here to learn more about the collaboration. – The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of...
seehafernews.com
Fox Valley Leaders Submit Formal Letter of Interest for an Amtrak Rail Line
Public transportation may be getting an overhaul in the Fox Valley area. City leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh all announced that they have joined together to send a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration to show interest in building an Amtrak rail line.
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Department Swears In New Chief of Police
There is a new man in charge of the Kiel Police Department. During the City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening, Joe Jeanty was officially sworn in as the new Chief of Police. He is taking over the position following the retirement of Chief Dave Funkhouser. Chief...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay to be honored with CTIA Wireless Foundation 2022 Climate Changemaker Award
CTIA Wireless Foundation has announced that UW Green Bay is one of their 2022 Climate Changemaker Award recipients. This award is given annually to researchers and organizations using wireless technology to address climate change. The award includes a $25,000 grant, which will be used to showcase the innovative work being...
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
City leaders of Green Bay, Fox Cities, Fond du Lac seek Amtrak connection
City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
Comments / 0