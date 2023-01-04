ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Nomination Period Now Open for Sheboygan County Chamber Campions Awards Gala

The Sheboygan County Chamber is now accepting nominations for their Champions Awards Gala next month. Each year, the Chamber recognizes local non-profits, businesses, and individuals for their role in building Sheboygan County and the local communities within. You can nominate people or organizations in eleven categories including Manufacturer of the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Gather This Morning

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 9:00 this morning. They will allow the public time to comment before getting an update from the Emergency Services Department, and another from the Public...
Winnebago Co Board approves order to operate homeless shelter

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Board signs off on an emergency order to staff and operate the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. County Executive Jon Doemel issued the order right before Christmas, after the shelter announced it was closing its doors for at least two weeks due to staffing issues.
OSHKOSH, WI
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin

Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
APPLETON, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. Click here to learn more about the collaboration. – The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox Valley Leaders Submit Formal Letter of Interest for an Amtrak Rail Line

Public transportation may be getting an overhaul in the Fox Valley area. City leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh all announced that they have joined together to send a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration to show interest in building an Amtrak rail line.
APPLETON, WI
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kiel Police Department Swears In New Chief of Police

There is a new man in charge of the Kiel Police Department. During the City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening, Joe Jeanty was officially sworn in as the new Chief of Police. He is taking over the position following the retirement of Chief Dave Funkhouser. Chief...
KIEL, WI
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
MANITOWOC, WI
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
OSHKOSH, WI

