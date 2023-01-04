Read full article on original website
xQc Finally Beats Forsen's 'Minecraft' Speedrun Record
Since 2020, Twitch streamers xQc and Forsen have competed viciously with each other over who can hold the record for the fastest speedrun in Minecraft. The pair have been trading places back and forth as they each attempt to complete a run from first spawn to Ender Dragon in less time than the other.
'Beat Saber' Is Coming to PlayStation VR2 in The "Near Future" — Details on the Release Date
With a new year comes a new lineup of game releases. For 2023, that includes highly-anticipated titles like Final Fantasy XVI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the elusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2. As far as new systems are concerned, Sony aims to come out swinging with the upcoming release of their second virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2. PSVR2 will feature several new titles and upgraded classics, including the award-winning Beat Saber.
The Ending of 'Kaleidoscope' Reveals the Bonds Were Taken by Someone Unexpected
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in a variety of different orders, but that has left some confused about what actually happens at the end of its non-linear story. The series follows Ray Vernon, an expert thief who brings together an all-star crew to pull off the theft of billions of dollars of unmarked bearer bonds.
The 'Pressure Cooker' Prize on Netflix is a Serious Chunk of Change
The ~pressure is on~ when it comes to new Netflix competition series Pressure Cooker – where 11 chefs participate in a series of cooking contests in hopes of winning the grand prize. So, what exactly IS the Pressure Cooker prize on Netflix? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.
The 'Bad Batch' Boys Are Back! Details About Season 2's Release Schedule
The Bad Batch boys are back in town — for another season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, that is! The first two episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 have already dropped on Disney Plus, leaving Star Wars fans hungry for more adventures. The series follows the adventures...
