ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Back in their districts, House speaker holdouts get cheers, jeers and shrugs

MCKINNEY, Tex. - Ben Zeno reveled in the chaos his new congressman helped unleash in Washington this week. Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-Tex.) had joined about 20 other GOP lawmakers who repeatedly opposed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker - his first act in the Capitol bringing the chamber to a days-long, historic standstill. Many Republicans were furious and worried their caucus would fail to get anything done after retaking the House this fall with a small, fractured majority.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Biden gears up for 'Chapter 2,' anticipating clashes, cooperation with GOP

As President Biden begins a period of divided government that threatens to enmesh his presidency in investigations and high-stakes brinkmanship, the White House is pursuing a recalibrated strategy for navigating the next two years that will seek to temper potentially explosive clashes with bipartisan cooperation and an aggressive promotion of his legislative accomplishments.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy