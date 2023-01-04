ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
ATHENS, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Live! At the Battery to host Bulldogs championship game watch party Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares to take on TCU on Monday in the National College Football Championship game, officials announced Live! At the Battery’s sports bar will host a watch party for fans. According to officials, Live at the Battery...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal

ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
ATHENS, GA

