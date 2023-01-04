Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Relentless Storm Unleashes Downpours Across SoCal. When Will the Rain End?
An unrelenting storm will bring more wet weather to Southern California Tuesday a day after pounding the region with 5 to 10 inches of rain that forced evacuations and triggered mudslides. An additional half-inch to 3 inches are possible Tuesday before the rain tapers off during the afternoon. Evacuation orders...
NBC Los Angeles
Two-Day Storm Washes Mud, Rocks and Debris Onto Southern California Roads
The 101 Freeway in Ventura County is one of several roads closed due a winter storm that has pounded Southern California for two days. The storm brought light showers Monday morning before intensifying with downpours that lashed the region for hours. The burst of rainfall triggered mudslides, debris flows and flooding that forced road closures.
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
NBC Los Angeles
In-N-Out Burger Opening First Location in Tennessee
It looks like the Volunteer State is about to find out what a hamburger’s all about. In-N-Out Burger announced on Tuesday that it’s expanding to open its first location in Tennessee. In a post made on the company’s Facebook page, the Southern California-based burger chain said it will begin serving customers in the South for the first time sometime in 2026.
NBC Los Angeles
Ezra Miller Agrees to Plea Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case
Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer
Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October. The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night. Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with...
