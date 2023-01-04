ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: ‘They left the house in total disarray’

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Royal Dee
2d ago

and he's destroying just as much, he picked up where the other one left off, and no crime has NEVER been this bad in NEW YORK

shawnb
2d ago

Ok I finally Agree with this guy. Deblasio definitely ran 🏃‍♀️ NYC into the ground. Now what? We all know it's not going to fix itself. So how do we start moving forward? 🤔 Yes the crime is outta control but NYC has had crime outta control before in the 70's and 80's. What are you going to do about it ??? YOU CANT HAVE ESCUSES AND RESULT!!

Reeny Love
2d ago

he Has some Nerve when Deblasio Torn New York City Apart 8 years of Ex Mayor Policies That Now has made the city LAWLESS NO RESPECT FOR THE LAW .PEOPLE ARE NOT SAFE . NO HELP FOR MENTAL ILLNESS .QUALITY OF LIFE IS NO MORE .NOW HOW DOES THE CURRENT MAYOR GET THIS CITY BACK RIGHT . THE GOVERNOR NEEDS TO START WITH BAIL REFORM ...

