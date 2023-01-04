NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: ‘They left the house in total disarray’

and he's destroying just as much, he picked up where the other one left off, and no crime has NEVER been this bad in NEW YORK
Ok I finally Agree with this guy. Deblasio definitely ran 🏃♀️ NYC into the ground. Now what? We all know it's not going to fix itself. So how do we start moving forward? 🤔 Yes the crime is outta control but NYC has had crime outta control before in the 70's and 80's. What are you going to do about it ??? YOU CANT HAVE ESCUSES AND RESULT!!
he Has some Nerve when Deblasio Torn New York City Apart 8 years of Ex Mayor Policies That Now has made the city LAWLESS NO RESPECT FOR THE LAW .PEOPLE ARE NOT SAFE . NO HELP FOR MENTAL ILLNESS .QUALITY OF LIFE IS NO MORE .NOW HOW DOES THE CURRENT MAYOR GET THIS CITY BACK RIGHT . THE GOVERNOR NEEDS TO START WITH BAIL REFORM ...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies
Mayor Adams sounds off on criticisms by members of Team de Blasio
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
Elevators will be replaced at 20 NYCHA developments, including 1 on Staten Island
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!
In Queens, protesters call on George Santos to resign — or face voters
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Teacher who was fired for refusing COVID vaccine torches Randi Weingarten for 'culture war' remark
Protesters rally for accountability on two-year anniversary of Jan. 6 capitol riots
Man, 19, facing terror-related charges for alleged machete attack on NYPD officers: report
'Thrilled To Join This Community': Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton Reveals New Teaching Gig
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
NYC Mayor Adams will visit S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to NYPD suspension
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations
The Staten Island Advance
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 22