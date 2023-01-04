ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise

ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings

ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
YPSILANTI, MI
Saline girls overcome scoreless first quarter in ‘gutsy’ comeback win over Dexter

SALINE – Leigh Ann Roehm has seen quite a few resilient victories during her tenure as Saline’s girls basketball coach. And Tuesday’s 35-32 comeback win over Dexter was one the most memorable as the Hornets overcame a scoreless first quarter and erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference-Red play.
SALINE, MI
Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination

A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
Search for next Ann Arbor Huron head football coach continues

ANN ARBOR – A new head coach for Ann Arbor Huron’s football team could be announced sooner than later. Antaiwn Mack stepped down from the position in November after four years at the helm, but the next leader of the River Rats could be on the way as early as this month.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
EAST LANSING, MI
Godwin Heights grads lead WMU men’s hoops past EMU, Emoni Bates

KALAMAZOO, MI – Markeese Hastings couldn’t miss, and Lamar Norman Jr. had a steady hand at the foul line down the stretch, as the former Wyoming Godwin Heights teammates led Western Michigan to an 80-73 men’s basketball win over Eastern Michigan Tuesday at University Arena. Norman finished...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Springport defense paves way for win over Napoleon

SPRINGPORT – The Springport girls basketball team turned up the pressure on defense, and the cascade of steals and points in transition sparked a 56-15 win over Napoleon on Wednesday. Napoleon turned the ball over 26 times in the first half alone, 14 of those the result of a...
SPRINGPORT, MI
Ex-Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony to find a new college home. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday in a post on Twitter. Since entering the portal, Anthony announced he received offers from...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan at 3 in final AP poll, though some voters preferred Ohio State

For the second straight season, Michigan football finished third in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. The weekly poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to close the book on the 2022 season, had national champion Georgia the unanimous No. 1, followed by runner-up TCU. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama was fifth.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
MADISON, WI
Former Michigan State DE transferring to Wisconsin

Jeff Pietrowski is changing schools but staying in the Big Ten. The former Michigan State junior starting defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Wisconsin via Twitter on Monday. It was a quick turnaround after entering the portal on Friday. Pietrowski will play for new Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel,...
MADISON, WI

