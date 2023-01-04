ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Village of Pewaukee Police Department featured on cover of 2023 Police Ford Pro Calendar

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
The cover of 65,000 copies of the 2023 Police Ford Pro Calendar distributed across the country featured one familiar police department: the village of Pewaukee.

Along with large departments like Tampa and Tulsa, Pewaukee was selected to be on the calendar's 10th cover this year, as well for the month of August.

“The Village of Pewaukee, WI, sits on picturesque Pewaukee Lake located a short drive west of Milwaukee. Established in 1876, our police department proudly drives Ford quality vehicles while engaging with a vibrant community," the calendar reads. "The highly dedicated and skilled staff serve with integrity, professionalism and excellence. We welcome all to come and enjoy what Pewaukee has to offer.”

"The local recognition (police departments) receive is overwhelming and the request we get for additional calendars from these agencies is inspiring," Robert Brown, associate publisher, said.

Ford selects agencies based on requests and aims to feature a diverse range of departments across the country, Brown said.

To view the entire calendar, visit bit.ly/3ZcM48M.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark

