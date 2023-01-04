Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message Following Damar Hamlin’s ‘MNF’ Collapse

After witnessing Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football , Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, penned a heartfelt message. The terrifying situation that unfolded in Cincinnati raised some major concerns.

Kelly shared a message to her Instagram page following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. She says there are a lot of questions she’s fighting with right now.

“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field.. I’m with you if you’re not ok,” Kelly wrote. “I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions. I wish someone could promise us that the people we fell in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game, but we all know, that is a promise that can not be made.

“We all know how hard our men work and have worked their whole lives to be on that field and we don’t take those dreams lightly.. however it does not mean we always have to be the strong/never break support. It’s ok to be vulnerable and talk about it, especially with the man you love most.”

Kelly ended her Instagram post by urging everyone to continue praying for Hamlin.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Several current and former NFL players expressed concern and showed support for Damar Hamlin following the medical emergency on Monday Night Football .

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to send out a tweet following the scary situation.

“Praying hard,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter . “Please be okay man.”

On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also showed support for Hamlin. He also praised the Buffalo and Cincinnati communities.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote . “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

