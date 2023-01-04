ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
The Jewish Press

U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell

(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
kalkinemedia.com

Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit

Palestinians are holding urgent talks on their next moves after an extreme-right Israeli minister visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence. There have been fears Tuesday's controversial visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.
The Jewish Press

In 10 Minutes Justice Minister Levin Wipes Out Aharon Barak’s 30-Year Judicial Revolution

Between 1978 and 2006, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, commanded a vigorous and impudent effort to raise the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice, above the other two branches of government––the Knesset and the government––through intricate rulings, ever-increasing power grabs and installing his agents as legal counselors in all the government ministries––to the point where, despite the shrinking political power of the old leftist elites that established the state of Israel 75 years ago, Justice Barak’s clique of dedicated judges continued and even increased their tyrannical hold on the country’s legal system, and its legislator and executive branches.
The Jewish Press

Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government

In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
The Jewish Press

UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount

According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
