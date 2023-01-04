Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Daily Beast
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
The Jewish Press
U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell
(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Iran’s supreme leader opens up to relaxing hijab rules after months of protest, executions
Iran may move forward with relaxing its hijab laws, according to a Wednesday speech from the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The country has been in uproar for months.
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Demands Israel Provide ‘Equal Allocation of Resources’ to Countering Israeli ‘Extremists’ and ‘Palestinian’ Terrorists
Making a false comparison, both in terms of numbers and severity, the Biden administration insisted on Monday that Israel apply the same effort and funding to counter Israeli “extremists” as the Jewish state utilizes to defend itself from “Palestinian” terrorists. At a U.N. Security Council meeting,...
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote
JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
Wednesday briefing: Why a far-right Israeli politician’s visit to the al-Aqsa mosque compound prompted fears of new violence
Good morning. A visit yesterday by the new Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem lasted only 15 minutes. Ben-Gvir has visited before. He did not enter the mosque. And he did not pray. Nonetheless, the far-right politician’s trip drew an immediate wave of...
kalkinemedia.com
Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit
Palestinians are holding urgent talks on their next moves after an extreme-right Israeli minister visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence. There have been fears Tuesday's controversial visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
The Jewish Press
In 10 Minutes Justice Minister Levin Wipes Out Aharon Barak’s 30-Year Judicial Revolution
Between 1978 and 2006, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, commanded a vigorous and impudent effort to raise the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice, above the other two branches of government––the Knesset and the government––through intricate rulings, ever-increasing power grabs and installing his agents as legal counselors in all the government ministries––to the point where, despite the shrinking political power of the old leftist elites that established the state of Israel 75 years ago, Justice Barak’s clique of dedicated judges continued and even increased their tyrannical hold on the country’s legal system, and its legislator and executive branches.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
The Jewish Press
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
The Jewish Press
UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount
According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
Israel to take steps in response to Palestinian moves at World Court
JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israel said on Friday it would take retaliatory steps in response to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice in the decades-old conflict.
