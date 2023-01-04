ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
msn.com

‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

It’s no secret that electric cars are becoming more and more popular these days. But will the EV trend carry over to pickup trucks?. According to Tyler Hoover — who runs the Hoovie’s Garage YouTube channel with 1.45 million subscribers — an electric pickup truck might not be a great option if you need to tow something.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
TheStreet

Mercedes Benz Recalls Over 120,000 Vehicles for Sunroof Problem

Ever since cars had roofs automakers have been looking for ways to let the sun shine in. Some of the earliest sunroofs were really solid metal panels that could be removed, slid back or tilted, but the idea was to allow drivers and passengers to catch some rays. Sunroofs got...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

