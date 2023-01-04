Read full article on original website
Another storm threatens more heavy rain in California and West Coast areas already reeling from flooding
More storms are set to slam Northern California and other parts of the West Coast this weekend, threatening heavy rain late Friday to places already struggling with flooding from a separate system that killed at least two people.
Increased rain brings possible flooding to parts of Oregon
Winter in Oregon brings rain – and lots of it. This year is no different and the Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) reminds people to be prepared. The forecast for this weekend and into next week is for continued rain and with flooding already happening in the Northwest, there are ways you can be ready. Most Oregonians with flood coverage have it through the National Flood Insurance Program. You can...
Relentless storm train resulting in eye-popping rain, snow totals in California
The recent bout of stormy weather in California over the last two weeks, driven by a persistent flow of moisture off the Pacific Ocean, is leaving its mark in the record books, and there is more ahead in the coming days and weeks, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Rainiest period since...
nwsportsmanmag.com
USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors
New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: Chains Required on Hwy 36] Roads: What You Need to Know Before You Travel in Northwestern California
Today will be rainy and windy across most of northwestern California. However, expect heavy snow above 4500 feet in Northern Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. And there is snow in parts of Siskiyou County. “Sunday afternoon could give us a short break in the wind...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
More than 176,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast Wednesday into Thursday with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 176,000 customers are without power in California. A winter storm warning is in place for...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab
We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
