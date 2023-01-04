ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Increased rain brings possible flooding to parts of Oregon

Winter in Oregon brings rain – and lots of it. This year is no different and the Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) reminds people to be prepared. The forecast for this weekend and into next week is for continued rain and with flooding already happening in the Northwest, there are ways you can be ready. Most Oregonians with flood coverage have it through the National Flood Insurance Program. You can...
OREGON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors

New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
WASHINGTON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KDRV

Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind

SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
PENDLETON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab

We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
OREGON STATE
