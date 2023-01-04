ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts say flu vaccines are especially important for health care workers, but immunization rates vary across Wisconsin hospitals

As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across...
Fox11online.com

All of Wisconsin remains in 'low' or 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- For the second straight week, no Wisconsin county was listed in the "high" category for COVID-19 spread. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed four Northeast Wisconsin counties -- Outagamie, Waupaca, Shawano and Menominee -- in the "low" category. All other area counties were in the "medium" category, where the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID trends continue with cases down, deaths up

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued a downward trend, while deaths continued to climb, according to the state's latest daily report. The Department of Health Services reported 1,046 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 786, the third straight day it had gone down.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Hospitals Vary in Regards to Flu Vaccinations for Employees

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across the state and country, the vast majority of hospital staff did get their flu shots, according to figures reported by hospitals to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
x1071.com

DHS recommends testing homes for odorless, cancer-causing gas

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to check their homes and businesses for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer nationally. Of the estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year from radon, around 962 are in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. They said radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that’s naturally present in the ground and seeps through the foundations of buildings. A state health officer, said one in 10 homes in the state have elevated radon levels.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
