Georgia State

wfxl.com

Uga won't make trip to National Championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Uga X, the mascot for the Georgia Bulldogs football team, won't be making the trip to California for the National Championship game Monday night. The Bulldogs will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, but they'll be without their mascot. Charles Seiler, the...
ATHENS, GA
wfxl.com

GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia's medical marijuana program still bogged down

ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
CAMBRIA, CA

