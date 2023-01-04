Read full article on original website
Mega Millions jackpot raises to 940 million, making Georgia residents excited
With the Mega Millions jackpot rising and the drawing on Friday, January 6th, Fox 31 News spoke to several Georgia residents on what they would do if they won. There were no winning tickets on Tuesday, so now the grand prize has been growing over the past two month to an estimated 940 million.
Uga won't make trip to National Championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Uga X, the mascot for the Georgia Bulldogs football team, won't be making the trip to California for the National Championship game Monday night. The Bulldogs will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, but they'll be without their mascot. Charles Seiler, the...
GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
Georgia's medical marijuana program still bogged down
ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that the state’s medical marijuana program has yet to yield a drop of cannabis oil nine months after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan to break a logjam of lawsuits. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted in September...
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
