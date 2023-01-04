Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Fire engulfs shed in North Abilene, two cars & RV damaged
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire behind a house on Burger street burned a shed, RV and two cars. At 4:54 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but authorities confirmed that the sound was from something in the fire. No injuries were reported. […]
Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5
Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
‘It is going to be chaotic to me’: Fight to rename Abilene streets after historic leaders gets pushback from community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene nonprofit, Let Us Breathe, has been trying to get two street names changed to honor two black historical figures from the Key City. However, the request was declined by the Planning and Zoning board – not because they do not want to honor these people, but because of the […]
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
Billy Joe Harris
Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Homicide Investigation in Abilene, only minutes into the new year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has opened an investigation of a homicide on New Years Day. Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street. 45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle and […]
‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
Abilene brewery closing because business is ‘unsustainable’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”. Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022. “We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our […]
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
Stephens County ag center gets new sign just in time for annual livestock show, slated for Jan. 5-7
The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale will kick off Thursday evening, Jan. 5, at the Stephens County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 180, east of Breckenridge. See the complete schedule below. This year, attendees to the SCJLS will be greeted by a new entryway sign over the...
Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal
With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
