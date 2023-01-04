ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5

Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal

Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Billy Joe Harris

Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene brewery closing because business is ‘unsustainable’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”. Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022. “We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal

With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

