Buffalo, NY

The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game

The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Praying For Bills Broadcaster Today

Tragedies have been snowballing for the Buffalo Bills this week and while star safety Damar Hamlin appears to be making great strides in recovering, another beloved member of Bills football is now in need of serious help. On Friday, the Bills announced that longtime radio voice John Murphy suffered a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New sign marks 'Damar Hamlin Street' in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First there was "Hurdle Avenue" and Josh Allen murals in both North Buffalo and downtown. Then December brought "Superman" Josh Allen. Now there's a sign at the corner of Main Street and Hamlin Street in East Aurora that's dedicated to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati.
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin's foundation surpases $7M in donations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Associated Press

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

