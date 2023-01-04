Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Former SU athletic trainer gave Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin CPR on field after collapse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Syracuse football athletic trainer performed life-saving CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, reported Thursday that Denny Kellington’s work...
WREG
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Buffalo Bills to play first game since Damar Hamlin’s collapse on WSPA
The Buffalo Bills will play Sunday afternoon in the first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Doctors say Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, remains in critical condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game
The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Praying For Bills Broadcaster Today
Tragedies have been snowballing for the Buffalo Bills this week and while star safety Damar Hamlin appears to be making great strides in recovering, another beloved member of Bills football is now in need of serious help. On Friday, the Bills announced that longtime radio voice John Murphy suffered a...
New sign marks 'Damar Hamlin Street' in East Aurora
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First there was "Hurdle Avenue" and Josh Allen murals in both North Buffalo and downtown. Then December brought "Superman" Josh Allen. Now there's a sign at the corner of Main Street and Hamlin Street in East Aurora that's dedicated to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days since the Bills...
Hamlin responds to supporters ahead of first Bills game since his collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest, it left both the Bills and football fans everywhere in heartbreak. "It was kind of devastating (to watch the team) with the tears in their eyes, the reaction to their teammate on the field," Bills fan Dan Clever said.
Traffic information for Buffalo Bills game Sunday at Highmark Stadium
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Damar Hamlin's foundation surpases $7M in donations
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
