“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WXIA 11 Alive
UGA fans speak out after controversial decision to ban tailgating at CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the South, tailgating and football may go hand-in-hand but football fans are learning that will not be the case for Monday night's National Championship in Los Angeles -- and some Dawgs fans already out there aren't happy about that decision. Whether they're in Athens or...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WXIA 11 Alive
How to check your flight status online for the Atlanta Airport
ATLANTA — Travelers flying in and out Atlanta on Wednesday morning are among those caught in the mess of a federal flight management system outage that brought flights to a halt. Those either already at the airport waiting for a flight or who have a flight later and are...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brock Bowers says 'there's no better feeling' after win against TCU
LB Brock Bowers celebrates Georgia's back-to-back national championship. The California native said they stepped up to the challenge every weekend.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's Mark Richt, Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
ATLANTA — Fans of the two biggest college football teams in the state of Georgia will now get to watch two of its respective legends head into college football glory. The University of Georgia's Mark Richt and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson were inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bodycam video | Atlanta Police make arrest of alleged bag thief at airport
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of an arrest just a few days before Christmas of an alleged bag thief at the airport. Bag thefts have been a recurring issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and police in recent months have stepped up efforts to deter it.
WXIA 11 Alive
A look at how metro Atlanta school districts are working to keep students safe
ATLANTA — The same weapons detection system used at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now being used in most Atlanta Public Schools. All middle and high schools in the district have the new technology called "Evolv." It was in action Tuesday at Maynard Jackson High School. It allows schools to...
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been three months since a 40-year-old man was shot and killed as he exited I-285 onto I-675. Daniel Booth's mom said her son had just left one job and jumped on the interstate as he was heading to the next on Oct. 11, 2022. But then, his life was taken.
