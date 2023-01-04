DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been three months since a 40-year-old man was shot and killed as he exited I-285 onto I-675. Daniel Booth's mom said her son had just left one job and jumped on the interstate as he was heading to the next on Oct. 11, 2022. But then, his life was taken.

