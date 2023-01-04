ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

How to check your flight status online for the Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA — Travelers flying in and out Atlanta on Wednesday morning are among those caught in the mess of a federal flight management system outage that brought flights to a halt. Those either already at the airport waiting for a flight or who have a flight later and are...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bodycam video | Atlanta Police make arrest of alleged bag thief at airport

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of an arrest just a few days before Christmas of an alleged bag thief at the airport. Bag thefts have been a recurring issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and police in recent months have stepped up efforts to deter it.
ATLANTA, GA

