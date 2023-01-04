ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: UCLA vs USC

No. 10 UCLA held on to defeat USC 60-58 on Thursday evening, January 5, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) led 44-26 halftime but were held to only 16 points scoring in the second half. USC (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) overcame the 18-point halftime deficit and took a late lead, 58-56, with 31 seconds in the game. UCLA’s Jaylen Clark answered with a second-chance three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to steal victory from the Trojans.
2023 Preseason Invitational Bracket Release

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - For the second consecutive year, the 2023 CIF-Southern Section high school baseball season will once again kick off with the premier preseason high school baseball tournament in Southern California, the PBR California Preseason Invitational. The 16 team field will battle in a bracketed format with all games played at the Great Park in Irvine, California.
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco

LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show

Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches

Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
