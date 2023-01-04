Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
UCLA QB Signee Dante Moore Puts on Show at AA Bowl, Wins MVP
UCLA five-star quarterback signee Dante Moore lived up to his billing in the All-American Bowl Saturday. He put on a show on his way to winning MVP, going 14 for 19 for 156 yards and throwing 4 touchdowns. He threw his first two touchdown passes after just 3 1/2 minutes had transpired in the game.
Bowling Green Transfer DB Jordan Anderson Commits to UCLA Football
After four seasons patrolling the defensive backfield for the Falcons, the veteran safety is coming to Westwood to join the Bruins.
247Sports
WATCH: All-American Bowl practice clips of 4-star USC running back signee Quinten Joyner
The Trojans have a single All-American selection for the annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas for 2022-23: four-star Manor (TX) running back Quinten Joyner. Above you can watch practice clips of Joyner from Wednesday's practice. He is one of two incoming 2023 running backs, along with four-star A’Marion Peterson,...
Photos: UCLA vs USC
No. 10 UCLA held on to defeat USC 60-58 on Thursday evening, January 5, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) led 44-26 halftime but were held to only 16 points scoring in the second half. USC (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) overcame the 18-point halftime deficit and took a late lead, 58-56, with 31 seconds in the game. UCLA’s Jaylen Clark answered with a second-chance three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to steal victory from the Trojans.
Dante Moore explains how UCLA's move to Big Ten influenced his decision
UCLA quarterback signee Dante Moore talks about how UCLA’s move to the Big Ten was a factor in his recruitment.
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
WATCH: Jaylen Clark On Teammates' Steals, UCLA's Connections to USC
Clark leads the Pac-12 in steals per game, but there are four other Bruins who rank inside the conference's top 20.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon to play Notre Dame in UCLA's Pauley Pavilion
A high-profile high school basketball matchup in late January will now get the college treatment. The CIF Mission League matchup Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame High School Jan. 27 has been moved from Notre Dame's campus in Sherman Oaks, California to UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. The ...
myfoxzone.com
No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Many Georgia and TCU fans making their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship game are now up in arms over the reported tailgate policy at SoFi Stadium for the big game Monday night. Tailgating is synonymous with college football. It is...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Preseason Invitational Bracket Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - For the second consecutive year, the 2023 CIF-Southern Section high school baseball season will once again kick off with the premier preseason high school baseball tournament in Southern California, the PBR California Preseason Invitational. The 16 team field will battle in a bracketed format with all games played at the Great Park in Irvine, California.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco
LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
Dodgers News: George Lopez Revealed as Host of Chris Taylor Charity Event
Comedian George Lopez and country music star Brett Young will be on hand at Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor's charity golf tournament next week.
98online.com
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show
Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
Eater
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches
Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
mxdwn.com
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79
Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0