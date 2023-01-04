Seeking a self-motivated and detail-oriented LA-based Assistant Agent to develop & maintain artist relations. This role will support our Director of Styling in maintaining artist relationships by managing daily calendars, daily communication with artists, coordinating deal memos, call sheets, booking travel, helping with new business for existing talent, and general administration duties. This role will connect with beauty, fashion and entertainment professionals, contributing to a large network of VIP industry experts. Candidates must be extremely detail oriented, organized, able to shift priorities & work under a short deadline in a fast-paced environment. This role will report to the Director of Styling / Styling Agent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO